Huawei to launch world’s first foldable 5G phone next month

This year will see two big trends in the mobile world: foldable phones, and 5G. Huawei is putting those two together by launching the world’s first foldable 5G phone.

CEO Richard Yu confirmed the news at a press event in Beijing.

He revealed the bombshell while talking about the Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and Kirin 980 processor.

“The Balong 5000 will also power our 5G smartphones,” he said.

“Balong 5000 together with Kirin 980, we believe that we will show you an even more amazing 5G smartphone.

"We look forward to seeing you at Barcelona in February where we will launch the world’s first 5G smartphone with (a) foldable screen.”

This reportedly won’t be the much-rumoured Huawei P30, but another handset altogether.

Huawei isn’t the only company prepping a foldable phone for next month.

Samsung and LG are also readying foldable mobiles, and both have 5G models waiting in the wings too, which will connect to the internet much quicker than the current crop of 4G phones.

5G networks will start rolling out across the world this year.

Look out for these new phones at trade show Mobile World Congress, which starts in the last week of February.