 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Iconic Motorola RAZR is coming back as a luxury phone

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Iconic Motorola RAZR is coming back as a luxury phone

17 January 2019
Costing over £1,000.
Motorola RAZR

Remember the Motorola RAZR? Back in the early noughties it was the phone to beat, mostly thanks to its impossibly thin design. Well now it’s making a comeback as a luxury device costing $1,500 (£1,164).

That’s according to a new report. The handset will reportedly be exclusive to the Verizon network in the US, and launch in February, most probably at the trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) at the end of the month.

There’s no word on whether the phone will retain its original form factor (a flip phone, if anyone remembers those), or whether it will be a standard smartphone with RAZR branding.

Maybe it will be a retro device in the style of the Nokia 3310 – i.e. a basic looker but with updated innards? Though for this price, we’d expect something more.

The RAZR range was resurrected in 2011 and 2012 for the Droid RAZR line, though these weren’t flip phones like the original.

Motorola’s parent company Lenovo is hoping to manufacture 200,000 of the new phones, which suggests it has high hopes for the old dog. Roll on MWC.

Source:

Wall Street Journal

Read next

Joe Svetlik

17 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, motorola, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top