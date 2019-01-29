 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  6. iOS 12.2 available to try now

29 January 2019 Last updated: 05 December 2019
Public beta testers can check out new features before general release.
Apple’s new iOS 12.2 software is rolling out to those signed up to its public beta testing programme, just days after it was made available to developers.

It’s possible to sign up and access iOS 12.2 early by heading to Apple’s website. That way, you can test new features and bug fixes that are not due to land on iPhones and iPads for another few weeks.

While Apple has already unveiled tweaks to Control Centre and Siri’s UI when playing music and other audio, developers and keen Apple-watchers have also found a whole host of other new features within iOS 12.2’s code.

Chief among them is the ability to tweak Downtime so it kicks in at different times depending on the day of the week, allowing for notifications to be switched off until later in the day at weekends.

Elsewhere, there’s reference to plans to bring ‘Hey Siri’ functionality to AirPods 2. Apple’s second generation wireless headphones are yet to be released.

Apple is also said to be plotting a new News subscription service that should form part of the final version of iOS 12.2.

Joe Minihane

