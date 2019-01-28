iOS 12.2 to have customisable Downtime by days of the week

The iOS 12.2. beta just keeps giving and giving. The latest feature? Customisable Downtime, set by days of the week.

That means you get more flexibility in when your apps can and can’t send you notifications.

At the moment, you can only set a Downtime schedule to be the same for every day of the week.

If you want it to differ at weekends, you’ll have to manually set it to each week.

But by being able to vary the time it kicks in each day, you can automatically have a later start time for notifications at the weekend. Hello, lie in!

The feature was spotted in the iOS 12.2. beta. This is only available to developers to try out and report any bugs to Apple.

That way, Apple can fix them before the software reaches us consumers. Which it should do soon.

The new version of the operating system will include an Apple News subscription service too, giving them access to newspapers and magazines for a monthly fee.

Users can also look forward to hands-free voice controls for the next generation of Apple AirPods wireless headphones.

Source:

9to5Mac