 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iOS set to support improved SMS tech

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iOS set to support improved SMS tech

08 January 2019
RCS should improve texts to devices that don’t have iMessage.
imessage iphone hero

Apple is reportedly edging closer to supporting a new text messaging standard, designed to offer a richer experience to those using standard text services.

Rich Communications Services (RCS) are being pioneered by mobile-makers, along with Google and Microsoft, with the aim of succeeding standard SMS functionality. SMS is likely to fall by the wayside as old 2G infrastructure is switched off.

A slide from a presentation to industry body the GSMA has revealed that Apple has “engaged in discussions with the GSMA and Operators about including RCS in iOS.”

Word is that this will mean those receiving texts from iPhones using iMessage on non-Apple devices will be able to enjoy features such as read receipts, group chat and typing indicators.

Currently, none of these features work on texts sent via Messages when using SMS rather than iMessage.

Bringing RCS to iOS seems like a smart move, even if iMessage continues to be Apple’s main method of messaging between iPhones.

The boom in the likes of WhatsApp and other messaging services means SMS is no longer as big as it was. But with RCS, it may yet get a new lease of life in the years ahead.

Source:

9to5mac

Read next

Joe Minihane

08 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top