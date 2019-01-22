iPhone 11 concept video shows a design inspired by the iPad Pro

Is this Apple’s next iPhone? Well no, it’s just a 'what-if?' concept right now. But it could give us hints as to what to expect come the launch in September.

The iPhone 11 concept video shows a handset with the same design language as the iPad Pro.

It also shows the USB-C replacing the Lightning port, as on the latest iPad Pro. However, recent rumours say this won’t be the case.

There’s also that much-rumoured triple camera arrangement on the rear. This time, it’s given a square design.

Plus there’s a smaller notch where the earpiece speaker is integrated into the steel band around the edge of the phone.

The designer/dreamer behind the clip posits that the Touch ID fingerprint scanner will make a comeback, but be built into the screen.

Though some doubt this, given that the Face ID facial recognition tech is more secure and more reliable (it works with wet fingers, for example).

Expect plenty more rumours before September.

Via: 9to5Mac