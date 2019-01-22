 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iPhone 11 concept video shows a design inspired by the iPad Pro

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iPhone 11 concept video shows a design inspired by the iPad Pro

22 January 2019 Last updated: 23 January 2019
With USB-C in place of the Lightning port.

Is this Apple’s next iPhone? Well no, it’s just a 'what-if?' concept right now. But it could give us hints as to what to expect come the launch in September.

The iPhone 11 concept video shows a handset with the same design language as the iPad Pro.

It also shows the USB-C replacing the Lightning port, as on the latest iPad Pro. However, recent rumours say this won’t be the case.

There’s also that much-rumoured triple camera arrangement on the rear. This time, it’s given a square design.

Plus there’s a smaller notch where the earpiece speaker is integrated into the steel band around the edge of the phone.

The designer/dreamer behind the clip posits that the Touch ID fingerprint scanner will make a comeback, but be built into the screen.

Though some doubt this, given that the Face ID facial recognition tech is more secure and more reliable (it works with wet fingers, for example).

Expect plenty more rumours before September.

Via: 9to5Mac

Read next

Joe Svetlik

22 January 2019 Last updated: 23 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone, iphone 11, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top