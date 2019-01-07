 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iPhone 11: New leaks give first glimpse of Apple’s 2019 lineup

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iPhone 11: New leaks give first glimpse of Apple’s 2019 lineup

07 January 2019
Trio of new iPhones being primed according to tipster.
iphone-xi-render

New renders have given the clearest idea yet of what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone 11, ahead of its launch in September 2019.

Based on information from renowned tech tipster @OnLeaks, the renders show off plans for a new, triple-lens camera set-up.

As well as space for three camera lenses, the rear camera module also features an LED flash and microphone cutout.

This iPhone 11 camera leak tallies with previous reports centring on Apple’s plans to bring 3D imaging to its 2019 smartphone line-up.

OnLeaks also claims that Apple will offer three new iPhones this year, each one a direct replacement for the current range.

It’s not clear which device is pictured in the leaked render, although it’s likely to be the top–end model considering the camera on show.

Apple will be hoping that a major change to the iPhone’s camera, as well as sleeker design, will help it boost sales following a disappointing end to 2018.

Last week, it issued its first profit warning since 2002, citing ailing iPhone sales in China.

OnLeaks was at pains to point out that the iPhone 11 is still undergoing testing, with the final design likely to change between now and September.

Source:

Digit.in

Read next

Joe Minihane

07 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, iphone xs

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top