iPhone 11: New leaks give first glimpse of Apple’s 2019 lineup

New renders have given the clearest idea yet of what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone 11, ahead of its launch in September 2019.

Based on information from renowned tech tipster @OnLeaks, the renders show off plans for a new, triple-lens camera set-up.

As well as space for three camera lenses, the rear camera module also features an LED flash and microphone cutout.

This iPhone 11 camera leak tallies with previous reports centring on Apple’s plans to bring 3D imaging to its 2019 smartphone line-up.

OnLeaks also claims that Apple will offer three new iPhones this year, each one a direct replacement for the current range.

It’s not clear which device is pictured in the leaked render, although it’s likely to be the top–end model considering the camera on show.

Apple will be hoping that a major change to the iPhone’s camera, as well as sleeker design, will help it boost sales following a disappointing end to 2018.

Last week, it issued its first profit warning since 2002, citing ailing iPhone sales in China.

OnLeaks was at pains to point out that the iPhone 11 is still undergoing testing, with the final design likely to change between now and September.

Source:

Digit.in