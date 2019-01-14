 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
iPhone 11 to have better wi-fi connection

14 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Wi-Fi 6 rumoured to come onboard.
iPhone 11 concept video

We’ve already heard a few whispers about the next iPhone, despite it being a good nine months away from being announced. But this latest one could be one of the biggest improvements over the current crop of Apple handsets: better wi-fi.

The iPhone 11 is rumoured to come with the newest generation of wi-fi, known as Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax, according to analysts Barclays. This will replace the existing Wi-Fi 5 (or 802.11ac), which came out back in 2014.

This should give four times better performance in congested areas like sports stadiums, concert venues and shopping centres. It should also offer 40% higher data speeds thanks to efficient data encoding and better network efficiency. And it’s easier on the phone battery, thanks to the wi-fi radio going to sleep when not connected to a network.

The news should be some compensation to fans annoyed that the next slate of iPhones won’t come with 5G connectivity for faster data speeds when not connected to wi-fi. That’s mooted to arrive in 2020, a full year after its rivals’ smartphones.

Source:

9to5Mac

Joe Svetlik

14 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, ios, smartphones

