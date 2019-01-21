LG G8 ThinQ pegged for 24th February

LG will hold a special event in February to launch its G8 ThinQ, before showcasing the handset at Mobile World Congress.

A report from Korea claims that LG is planning a media gathering at 10am on Sunday 24th February in its home country, allowing it to grab the headlines ahead of MWC.

Details of the device remain sketchy, although an all–screen design with notch and in–screen fingerprint scanner is anticipated. There’s no word of whether it will include 5G tech.

LG is also expected to reveal more about its rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, although it’s unclear whether it will so behind closed doors at MWC before a wider launch later in the year.

LG has struggled in recent years to match its rivals when it comes to design.

However, a recent report has claimed that it will work with a special case that packs a second screen. That could turn the device into something more akin to a tablet than a smartphone.

Source:

ET News