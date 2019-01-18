LG’s new phone will have a second screen case attachment

LG is set to launch a smartphone with a second screen next month, but unlike other recent rumours, it won’t have a foldable design.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the new device will have the option of a second screen attachment.

This is thought to be a kind of case with its own screen. Once connected to the phone, it would potentially double its screen size.

The handset is rumoured to launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, the world’s biggest trade show for the mobile phone industry. MWC starts on 25th February.

The name of the handset is not yet known. LG is thought to be considering calling it the G8, but another more conventional phone is thought to also be in the running for that name. LG’s flagship range of smartphones carry the G moniker.

It certainly sounds intriguing. Though it’s not yet clear exactly how it would work.

Still, LG’s effort could capture some attention at a trade show thought to be dominated by Samsung’s upcoming S10 and Galaxy F foldable phone.

Source:

CNET