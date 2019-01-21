 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Microsoft to stop supporting Windows 10 Mobile this December

Microsoft to stop supporting Windows 10 Mobile this December

21 January 2019
Putting the little-used OS to rest.
windows 10 mobile

Microsoft will stop supporting its Windows 10 Mobile operating system on 10th December of this year.

The firm previously announced that support would cease, but has only just named the date.

After that, security settings won’t be updated, and new applications will cease to launch on the platform. Microsoft advises you to use a rival operating system after that date.

“With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device,” Microsoft wrote in a support document.

Most of Microsoft’s key Windows applications are now available on iOS and Android.

The Redmond-based firm will give users another three months of limited functionality for device backups and some apps.

Some other services, like photo uploads and restoring from backups, will continue to function for another 12 months. But you’d be strongly advised to get a new phone.

Microsoft intended Windows 10 Mobile to enable seamless working across PCs and smartphones.

But that vision hasn’t really come to fruition. Users like different kinds of devices for different tasks – PCs for working, and mobiles for apps and social media.

Source:

Microsoft

Joe Svetlik

21 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: microsoft

