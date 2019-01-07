 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Mystery folding phone shows up on video

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Mystery folding phone shows up on video

07 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Allegedly made by Xiaomi.
Mystery folding phone

The Samsung Galaxy X folding phone could have some stiff competition. A mysterious folding phone has appeared on video, with rumours that it’s made by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.

The video shows a tablet-sized device running Google Maps. Both sides of the screen are then folded back to create a smartphone-sized device. When the home screen loads, it appears to be running Android.

Folding the sides of the screen back would make the phone much thicker than rival handsets. Though surely some people will think that a compromise worth making for what’s effectively two devices in one.

The video was posted to social media by noted leaker Evan Blass. He wrote: “Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake?”

We wouldn’t put it past Xiaomi to make a folding phone. Samsung and Huawei are both making folding phones, so it seems to be one of the hottest smartphone trends of 2019.

Source:

Evan Blass

Read next

Joe Svetlik

07 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top