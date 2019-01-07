Mystery folding phone shows up on video

The Samsung Galaxy X folding phone could have some stiff competition. A mysterious folding phone has appeared on video, with rumours that it’s made by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.

The video shows a tablet-sized device running Google Maps. Both sides of the screen are then folded back to create a smartphone-sized device. When the home screen loads, it appears to be running Android.

Folding the sides of the screen back would make the phone much thicker than rival handsets. Though surely some people will think that a compromise worth making for what’s effectively two devices in one.

The video was posted to social media by noted leaker Evan Blass. He wrote: “Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake?”

We wouldn’t put it past Xiaomi to make a folding phone. Samsung and Huawei are both making folding phones, so it seems to be one of the hottest smartphone trends of 2019.

Source:

Evan Blass