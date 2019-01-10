 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
New name leaks for the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 model

10 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Might not be called the S10 Lite.
MobileFun Galaxy S10 E Leak

According to rumours, Samsung is getting ready to launch three models of the Galaxy S10 smartphone. Just like the new iPhones, there will be a standard model, an entry-level one and a bigger, higher-specced variant. This latest leak concerns the cheapest model.

Previous rumours said this would be called the S10 Lite. But now comes word it will be known as the S10 E.

The news comes courtesy of UK retailer MobileFun. It claims it comes from one of its Chinese suppliers.

It also says that the S10 E will be much cheaper than the S10 and S10 Plus.

There’s no word on what the E will stand for.

The S10 E will reportedly have a 5.8-inch screen and no in-screen fingerprint sensor in order to keep the costs down. Its bigger brothers will have 6.1- (S10) and 6.4-inch (S10 Plus) screens, with the fingerprint reader built into the screen.

The S10 E is thought to have its fingerprint scanner on the back in order to keep the same all-screen design as its stablemates.

All three should be announced in February.

Source:

MobileFun

Joe Svetlik

10 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

