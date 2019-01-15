 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Oppo set to announce world’s first 10x optical zoom camera phone

15 January 2019
Should be announced tomorrow.
Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has only just landed in the UK, and already it’s cooking up something special. According to rumours, it’s set to announce the world’s first smartphone with a 10x optical zoom.

That would mean smartphone photographers could zoom in from afar with no loss in quality.

Oppo will hold an event tomorrow in its native China, wiht press invites promising a device that offers “10 times the view".

In recent weeks, an Oppo official has been quoted as saying that the firm would introduce a 10x optical zoom camera phone at either last week’s CES or next month’s Mobile World Congress.

The phone didn’t appear at CES.

However, we shouldn’t get too excited. It seems Oppo is only touting a prototype of the technology, rather than a consumer-ready handset.

And we’ve been here before. Back in 2017, the firm showed off a prototype of a 5x optical zoom camera phone, but the technology never found its way into any of its handsets.

Still, here’s hoping Oppo can shake things up a bit and prompt some more innovation in the smartphone sector.

Source:

My Drivers, via GSMArena

Joe Svetlik

