Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold launch date confirmed

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its new Galaxy S10 range at a dedicated Unpacked event on 20th February.

The gathering will take place in San Francisco, bucking the usual trend of revealing the latest Galaxy S device in Barcelona ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress event held at the end of February.

In a media invite, the Korean tech giant said: "Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations.”

While it does not mention the Galaxy S10 by name, the accompanying promotional clip repeatedly shows the number 10 over what appears to be a foldable smartphone.

A report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed that Samsung will definitely use the event to reveal the new Galaxy Fold.

Dubbed the Galaxy F by keen Samsung-watchers, this foldable smartphone was first seen during the company’s developer conference last November and has been shown to key clients at CES in Las Vegas this week.

While exact details of the Galaxy Fold remain scarce, rumours are rife about what to expect from the Galaxy S10.

Three models are being primed: a standard–size 5.8–inch version; a 6.3–inch Plus edition; and a trimmed down Galaxy S10 Lite, also known as the Galaxy S10 E.

Each is said to come with an in–screen fingerprint scanner, new facial recognition tech and an Infinity O ‘hole punch’ screen.

Source:

Samsung