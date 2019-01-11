 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold launch date confirmed

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold launch date confirmed

11 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Tech giant will reveal new devices on 20 February San Francisco.
galaxy-s10-invite

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its new Galaxy S10 range at a dedicated Unpacked event on 20th February.

The gathering will take place in San Francisco, bucking the usual trend of revealing the latest Galaxy S device in Barcelona ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress event held at the end of February.

In a media invite, the Korean tech giant said: "Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations.”

While it does not mention the Galaxy S10 by name, the accompanying promotional clip repeatedly shows the number 10 over what appears to be a foldable smartphone.

A report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed that Samsung will definitely use the event to reveal the new Galaxy Fold.

Dubbed the Galaxy F by keen Samsung-watchers, this foldable smartphone was first seen during the company’s developer conference last November and has been shown to key clients at CES in Las Vegas this week.

While exact details of the Galaxy Fold remain scarce, rumours are rife about what to expect from the Galaxy S10.

Three models are being primed: a standard–size 5.8–inch version; a 6.3–inch Plus edition; and a trimmed down Galaxy S10 Lite, also known as the Galaxy S10 E.

Each is said to come with an in–screen fingerprint scanner, new facial recognition tech and an Infinity O ‘hole punch’ screen.

Source:

Samsung

Read next

Joe Minihane

11 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: samsung, galaxy s10

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top