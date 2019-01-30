 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S10 could have Galaxy Buds wireless headphones, 1TB storage

30 January 2019
More details leak of Samsung’s superphone.
Samsung Galaxy S10 family leak

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 launch event takes place on 20th February. This much we're sure of.

But today we also learned that it could launch alongside a pair of Samsung-made wireless headphones, and come with a massive 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Buds headphones would work just like Apple’s AirPods – i.e. they're truly wireless.

They’re expected to launch in black, white and yellow colour options, and to have audio tuning by hi-fi specialist AKG (which Samsung owns).

The headphones have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, suggesting they’re close to launch.

Samsung has previously trademarked the name Galaxy Buds. Other reports have uncovered specs like 8GB of storage for tunes and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

Now, onto the Galaxy S10’s storage. Samsung has announced that it will start offering the world’s first 1TB flash storage chip to phone manufacturers.

Which prompts the question: Surely Samsung would use the component itself in its new flagship?

It allows phone makers to offer 1TB of storage with a single flash memory chip.

Samsung’s well reviewed Galaxy Note 9 offered up to 1TB of storage, but only with the help of a 512GB microSD card.

Source:

91Mobiles, Samsung

Joe Svetlik

30 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, accessories and wearables, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

