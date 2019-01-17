 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus spotted weeks ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus spotted weeks ahead of launch

17 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Device appears to have wider camera cutout as expected.
galaxy-s10-plus-leak

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 launch is not due to take place until 20th February. But a newly leaked image has again given us a glimpse of what to expect from the larger ‘Plus’ model, backing up previous rumours in the process.

The image, posted on Reddit, gives a blurry look at a device that clearly matches renders of the Galaxy S10 Plus.

As expected, the handset appears to have a ‘hole punch’ cutout in the top right hand corner, which is elongated to fit a dual lens camera.

The standard Galaxy S10 and smaller Galaxy S10 Lite are said to have cutouts for single lenses.

The poor quality of the photo means it’s hard to ascertain further details, although it appears that a fully edge–to–edge screen is included. The display is believed to measure a massive 6.4–inches.

Samsung is holding a special Unpacked event on 20th February in San Francisco to launch the Galaxy S10 and possibly the heavily rumoured Galaxy Fold.

The devices are likely to be on show at Mobile World Congress the following week.

Joe Minihane

