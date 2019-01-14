Samsung Galaxy S10: Screen size and colours revealed in latest leak

A new leak has given a clearer idea of how Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S10 range will measure up, as well as giving an early insight into what colours will be available and how its Infinity O ‘hole punch’ screen will look.

A source close to Samsung, speaking with Compareraja, a site with a growing track record of spot–on smartphone leaks, has revealed that the standard Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1–inch display and 3,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S10+ will feature a 6.4–inch screen and a hefty 4,000mAh battery, with the smaller Galaxy S10 Lite packing a 5.8–inch display and 3,100mAh battery.

The same source says that the latter will not be known as the Galaxy S10 E, as some recent reports had suggested.

Unlike the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, it will not come with an in–screen fingerprint scanner.

Elsewhere, a new render has shown off plans for the Galaxy S10+ to have a wider ‘hole punch’ with space for dual cameras.

All the Galaxy S10 devices will utilise this same Infinity O tech, designed by Samsung to negate the need for a notch at the top of the device.

Word is that Samsung is planning black, white, blue and green options, with the Galaxy S10 Lite also coming in a yellow variant.

Samsung confirmed last week that it will reveal its new smartphone range at a special Unpacked event on 20th February in San Francisco.

Source:

Compareraja