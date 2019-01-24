 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 X 5G could top £1,500

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 X 5G could top £1,500

24 January 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
5G version may be Samsung’s most expensive smartphone yet.
Samsung Galaxy S10 family leak

Samsung’s top–end 5G version of its new Galaxy S10 could cost upwards of £1,500 SIM–free, according to a new rumour.

The top–end model, dubbed the Galaxy S10 X, is set to cost €1,599 as per a report from sources close to Samsung speaking with Italian media.

That would translate to around £1,500 here in the UK, suggesting contract prices could easily top £100 per month.

Despite the Galaxy S10 X being trailed heavily in recent weeks, it’s still not clear if it will launch at the same time as the trio of Galaxy S10 models Samsung is planning to reveal at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20th February.

A delay is likely as 5G networks are not yet ready to be used. Korean carriers are likely to be among the first to offer 5G over the summer, while the likes of Vodafone, Three and O2 are not expected to finish testing until the end of 2019.

However, EE has forecast it'll be ready to roll with its 5G service from mid-2019.

The Galaxy S10 X is set to be one of a number of 5G phones launching in 2019, alongside devices from Huawei and OnePlus.

Source:

Droid Life

Read next

Joe Minihane

24 January 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: galaxy s10, samsung, 5g

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top