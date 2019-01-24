Samsung Galaxy S10 X 5G could top £1,500

Samsung’s top–end 5G version of its new Galaxy S10 could cost upwards of £1,500 SIM–free, according to a new rumour.

The top–end model, dubbed the Galaxy S10 X, is set to cost €1,599 as per a report from sources close to Samsung speaking with Italian media.

That would translate to around £1,500 here in the UK, suggesting contract prices could easily top £100 per month.

Despite the Galaxy S10 X being trailed heavily in recent weeks, it’s still not clear if it will launch at the same time as the trio of Galaxy S10 models Samsung is planning to reveal at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20th February.

A delay is likely as 5G networks are not yet ready to be used. Korean carriers are likely to be among the first to offer 5G over the summer, while the likes of Vodafone, Three and O2 are not expected to finish testing until the end of 2019.

However, EE has forecast it'll be ready to roll with its 5G service from mid-2019.

The Galaxy S10 X is set to be one of a number of 5G phones launching in 2019, alongside devices from Huawei and OnePlus.

Source:

Droid Life