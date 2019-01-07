Samsung set to announce Android Pie rollout date for Galaxy S8 and S9

Samsung looks set to be ready to reveal the rollout date of the final build of Android Pie for the previous two years’ flagship phones, including the Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8 and Note 9.

In a new promotional post about One UI, its new–look custom skin based on Android Pie, the phone-maker said: “Check back soon for more details on One UI’s user-centric approach to smartphone management, as well as updates on the interface’s wide release.”

Last week it was revealed that the older Galaxy S8 and Note 8 would soon become part of One UI’s testing programme in the coming days.

A wider release would mean that all owners of Samsung’s top–end phones from recent years will be able to get involved.

Samsung is likely to use a press conference at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show to nail down its plans.

Rumours have circulated that a launch date will come in February, around the same time as it reveals its new–look Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Source:

Samsung