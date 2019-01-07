 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Samsung set to announce Android Pie rollout date for Galaxy S8 and S9

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung set to announce Android Pie rollout date for Galaxy S8 and S9

07 January 2019
Tech giant promises update at Consumer Electronics Show.
android-pie-hero

Samsung looks set to be ready to reveal the rollout date of the final build of Android Pie for the previous two years’ flagship phones, including the Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8 and Note 9.

In a new promotional post about One UI, its new–look custom skin based on Android Pie, the phone-maker said: “Check back soon for more details on One UI’s user-centric approach to smartphone management, as well as updates on the interface’s wide release.”

Last week it was revealed that the older Galaxy S8 and Note 8 would soon become part of One UI’s testing programme in the coming days.

A wider release would mean that all owners of Samsung’s top–end phones from recent years will be able to get involved.

Samsung is likely to use a press conference at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show to nail down its plans.

Rumours have circulated that a launch date will come in February, around the same time as it reveals its new–look Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Source:

Samsung

Read next

Joe Minihane

07 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, samsung, galaxy s8, galaxy s9, galaxy note 8, galaxy note 9

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top