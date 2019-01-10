 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Samsung shows off foldable phone at CES

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung shows off foldable phone at CES

10 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Insiders get a chance to play with heavily hyped new device.
Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone unfolding hero size

Samsung has shown off its forthcoming foldable smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but only to key insiders.

A new report says that the Korean giant gave industry bosses the chance to play and prod the device, which has been dubbed the Galaxy F or Galaxy X by tech watchers.

While the phone itself hasn’t been seen on the show floor at CES, executives from Samsung’s clients have divulged further details about how the phone will work.

“When unfolded, Samsung’s foldable phone does not show any crease indicating it had been bent,” one said.

“However, completely folding the device will lead to breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded. The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalised version.”

The handset, which is believed to be specialised for multitasking, will only be available in limited numbers. Sources close to Samsung say that it will make just one million units.

Samsung may use next month’s Mobile World Congress to reveal more about the Galaxy F.

Source:

The Investor

Read next

Joe Minihane

10 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: samsung

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything you need to know

Is Samsung’s new flagship phone launching next week?

news - 09 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy FE review

Samsung Galaxy FE review

Is Samsung's new Fan Edition worth getting?

reviews - 09 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top