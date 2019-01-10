Samsung shows off foldable phone at CES

Samsung has shown off its forthcoming foldable smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but only to key insiders.

A new report says that the Korean giant gave industry bosses the chance to play and prod the device, which has been dubbed the Galaxy F or Galaxy X by tech watchers.

While the phone itself hasn’t been seen on the show floor at CES, executives from Samsung’s clients have divulged further details about how the phone will work.

“When unfolded, Samsung’s foldable phone does not show any crease indicating it had been bent,” one said.

“However, completely folding the device will lead to breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded. The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalised version.”

The handset, which is believed to be specialised for multitasking, will only be available in limited numbers. Sources close to Samsung say that it will make just one million units.

Samsung may use next month’s Mobile World Congress to reveal more about the Galaxy F.

Source:

The Investor