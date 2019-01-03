Sky Mobile January sale saves you £200 on a Samsung or Apple phone

Sky Mobile’s January sale has kicked off, and there are big savings to be had on Samsung and Apple handsets.

New joiners to the network will also get half-price data and unlimited calls and texts.

If you join in January, 2GB of data costs just £6 a month. Over the year, that will save you over £70.

The unlimited calls and texts will save an extra £10 a month.

There’s a saving of over £200 on the iPhone 6S – it costs just £17 a month with 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. That’s on a Swap24 plan that lasts 24 months.

Samsung’s latest flagship – the Galaxy S9 – is also on offer.

At £29 a month with 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, it saves you over £270. Again, that’s on a Swap24 plan.

Apple’s iPad is on offer too. With 2GB of data on a Swap36 contract, it costs £16 a month. That’s a saving of £288.