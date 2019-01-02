The iPhone 11 could have a next-gen 3D camera

Apple’s next iPhone could have 3D imaging smarts, thanks to a new sensor made by Sony.

The California-based company has reportedly expressed an interest in the Sony-manufactured sensor, which will power the front and rear-facing cameras on 2019's iPhone.

Its 3D skills will make for enhanced face-scanning abilities and better depth measuring.

Can't wait for the next iPhone? Here's our review of 2018's iPhone XS and XS Max.

That should mean the iPhone’s Face ID method of unlocking the handset will be faster and more accurate.

It could also introduce the ability to create 3D models, which would clear the way for better augmented reality games, such as the one-time phenomenon that was Pokemon Go.

The sensor is going into production this summer, which means it should be ready for the iPhone 11’s September launch.

Sony was keen to hype its 3D imaging tech.

“Cameras revolutionised phones, and based on what I’ve seen, I have the same expectation for 3D,” said Satoshi Yoshihara, head of Sony’s sensor division.

“The pace will vary by field, but we’re definitely going to see adoption of 3D. I’m certain of it.

"The most important thing in the coming year will be to get people excited.”

Sony’s current sensors are already used in Apple, Google and Samsung phones, so the tech could quickly become the new standard across smartphones.

Source:

Bloomberg