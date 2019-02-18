AirPower wireless iPhone charger set for release in first half of 2019

Apple’s official wireless iPhone charger will launch in the first half of 2019, alongside new wireless headphones designed to allow hands–free interaction with a connected iPhone.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo, renowned for getting his predictions about Apple releases spot on, has made the bold new claim.

Apple’s AirPower charger was first revealed alongside the original iPhone X in September 2017, with the California company promising that it would be available in 2018.

However, reports emerged throughout the past year about AirPower’s inability to charge compatible iPhones and other other accessories fast enough.

Insiders also alleged that it was causing devices to overheat, creating a potential fire hazard.

Apple has since pulled all mention of AirPower from its website, with speculation rife that the charging mat would never gain an official release.

However, Kuo’s intervention appears to change all that. While it flies in the face of gossip that Apple would delay AirPower until autumn, his track record means it’s more likely the device will see the light of day before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to be held in early June.

AirPower uses the Qi wireless standard and is designed to work with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and iPhone XR, as well as the Apple Watch.

It’s also set to work with a special wireless charging case for Apple’s bestselling AirPods headphones.

That accessory has yet to launch, but is also likely to land over the next few months after Kuo claimed that new AirPods 2 would be landing soon.

As well as wireless charging, AirPods 2 are due to support ‘Hey Siri’ tech, allowing users to use voice activation to interact with a connected iPhone.

That means no more tapping the side of the headphones and using Siri just as you would with an iPhone or iPad.

AirPods 2 are also rumoured to feature noise cancelling, a much needed feature that's missing from the current iteration.

Elsewhere, Kuo also says Apple is planning a faster iPod touch, with the old school media player still proving popular.

Source:

MacRumors