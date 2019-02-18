 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. AirPower wireless iPhone charger set for release in first half of 2019

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

AirPower wireless iPhone charger set for release in first half of 2019

18 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Analyst claims AirPods 2 will also surface before summer.
apple-airpower

Apple’s official wireless iPhone charger will launch in the first half of 2019, alongside new wireless headphones designed to allow hands–free interaction with a connected iPhone.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo, renowned for getting his predictions about Apple releases spot on, has made the bold new claim.

Apple’s AirPower charger was first revealed alongside the original iPhone X in September 2017, with the California company promising that it would be available in 2018.

However, reports emerged throughout the past year about AirPower’s inability to charge compatible iPhones and other other accessories fast enough.

Insiders also alleged that it was causing devices to overheat, creating a potential fire hazard.

Apple has since pulled all mention of AirPower from its website, with speculation rife that the charging mat would never gain an official release.

However, Kuo’s intervention appears to change all that. While it flies in the face of gossip that Apple would delay AirPower until autumn, his track record means it’s more likely the device will see the light of day before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to be held in early June.

AirPower uses the Qi wireless standard and is designed to work with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and iPhone XR, as well as the Apple Watch.

airpods-2-cases

It’s also set to work with a special wireless charging case for Apple’s bestselling AirPods headphones.

That accessory has yet to launch, but is also likely to land over the next few months after Kuo claimed that new AirPods 2 would be landing soon.

As well as wireless charging, AirPods 2 are due to support ‘Hey Siri’ tech, allowing users to use voice activation to interact with a connected iPhone.

That means no more tapping the side of the headphones and using Siri just as you would with an iPhone or iPad.

airpods-hey-siri

AirPods 2 are also rumoured to feature noise cancelling, a much needed feature that's missing from the current iteration.

Elsewhere, Kuo also says Apple is planning a faster iPod touch, with the old school media player still proving popular.

Source:

MacRumors

Read next

Joe Minihane

18 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, accessories and wearables, iphone, iphone x, iphone xr, iphone xs, iphone xs max

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Disney magic meets smart tech and child safety.

reviews - 30 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top