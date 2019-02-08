 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Apple moves to ban developers from recording iPhone user data

08 February 2019
iPhone apps must explicitly reveal recording or desist from recording, says Apple.
Apple has moved to prevent developers from recording details of how iPhone users interact with their handsets without express permission.

The move comes after an investigation revealed that apps from major brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Singapore Airlines were recording every swipe and tap via ‘Session Replay’ software from third-party firm Glassbox.

Worryingly, Air Canada’s app was found to record personal information such as credit card details and passport numbers.

In a statement, Apple said: “Protecting user privacy is paramount in the Apple ecosystem. Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity.

“We have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary.”

Apple later began sending emails to developers found to be in violation of its guidelines.

“Your app uses analytics software to collect and send user or device data to a third party without the user’s consent,” it said.

“Apps must request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity.

For its part, Glassbox has refuted claims that it undermines user privacy, saying it was not interested in spying on consumers.

Source:

TechCrunch

Joe Minihane

08 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone

