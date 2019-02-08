 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Apple releases fix for Group FaceTime bug

08 February 2019
iOS 12.1.4 available to download now.
iOS 12 facetime group 2

Apple has released a software fix for a Group FaceTime bug which saw users able to overhear audio of call recipients, despite the fact they had rejected the call.

iOS 12.1.4 is available to download now for iPhone. It directly addresses the Group FaceTime flaw.

Apple had turned its group chat function off in the wake of news breaking about the issue.

The California company was accused of not taking reports of the bug seriously after it was first revealed to them by a mother and son in the United States.

Michele Thompson said that Apple did not respond to her initial concerns, with staff telling her to register as a developer if she wanted to report problems with its software.

Apple has since issued an apology, but delayed the release of iOS 12.1.4 by a week in order to ensure it worked properly.

The bug comes at a tough time for Apple, with sales of its iPhones struggling in the wake of tough economic conditions and consumer indifference.

Joe Minihane

08 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, apps, iphone

