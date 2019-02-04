Apple says sorry for FaceTime bug, but fix is delayed

Apple has apologised for a major bug which allows FaceTime users to eavesdrop on other people’s audio and video.

The bug led to Apple pulling Group FaceTime while it scrambled to fix the issue.

Last week it was revealed that anyone making a group call could overhear audio, and occasionally video, of those they were calling, even if the recipient had rejected the call.

In a statement, Apple said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue.”

Despite claiming it has fixed the problem on its servers, Apple has admitted that a software update to fix the bug will not be issued until later this week.

Such a delay is unlikely to impress Group FaceTime users.

Apple also indirectly addressed claims that it had known about the problem well before first reports of it emerged.

“We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix.”

Lawyer Michele Thompson said she and her son Grant first told Apple of the issue on 20 January, more than 10 days before it was first reported in the media.

Ms Thompson claims Apple told her to register as a developer to help resolve it.

This latest bug comes at a tough time for Apple, as it struggles with falling iPhone sales and a lack of interest in its 2018 smartphones.