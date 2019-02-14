 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Google Pixel 3 Lite hinted at again

14 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Sources close to Google claim device being prepped in bid to take on iPhone XR.
Google Pixel 3 Lite video leak

Google’s heavily touted Pixel 3 Lite, a budget version of last year’s Pixel 3, has once again been tipped for an imminent release.

‘Industry sources’ have revealed that Google wants to launch a cheaper device with the aim of capitalising on Apple’s struggles with its 2018 iPhone range, in particular the iPhone XR.

According to the sources, the Pixel 3 Lite will cost less than the iPhone XR, which starts at £749.

Missed our take on the standard Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL? Read the Uswitch review.

An exact release date has not been revealed, while specs also remain unclear. However, both devices will utilise the latest Android Pie software.

A previous report suggested that Google was also readying a Pixel 3 XL Lite, as it looks to bring its large screen device to a wider audience.

The same industry insiders have also revealed that Google is planning a wider expansion of its hardware business in 2019, with a new Google Home speaker and a Pixel Watch.

The latter is expected to cost significantly less than Apple’s smartwatch and pack the latest Google software.

Google has struggled to breakthrough with its own smartphones, despite the fact its Android platform remains enduringly popular with consumers. Source:

Nikkei

Joe Minihane

