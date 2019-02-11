Google Pixel 4 set to feature improved dual SIM technology

Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones look set to come with update dual SIM tech that will allow calls, texts and data to be used from both cards, rather than forcing users to switch between one or the other.

Newly discovered details from an official web page relating to Google’s Android operating system has found mention of ‘Dual SIM, dual standby’ tech.

This differs from the ‘single standby’ dual SIM smarts found in the current Pixel 3.

Word from the same source claims that Google is testing the ‘dual standby’ tech with the current Pixel 3, with a view to including it on the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Those handsets are not expected to launch until late-2019.

Additionally, Google is said to be bringing support for such functionality to Android Q, allowing partners to widen their dual SIM tech.

This is believed to extend to futuristic tech for making simultaneous calls and texts using two different SIMs.

Recent rumours have pointed towards the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL coming with Face ID–rivalling scanning skills, as well as a new design that ditches the obtrusive notch from 2018.

Source:

XDA