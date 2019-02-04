 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Here’s a first look at the Samsung Galaxy F folding phone on video

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Here’s a first look at the Samsung Galaxy F folding phone on video

04 February 2019
Samsung seemingly posted it by accident.

We won’t get a good look at Samsung’s Galaxy F folding phone until its launch on 20th February. But today Samsung has given us a sneak peek on video.

This clip was posted by the official YouTube account of Samsung Vietnam. It shows a bunch of futuristic Samsung products, one of which is the folding phone the firm has already shown off in brief.

The video was pulled shortly after it was posted, so presumably it shouldn’t have gone live just yet. But one plucky viewer was able to repost it.

In need of more Galaxy F news? Here's all we've got so far.

The folding phone makes its appearance 24 seconds in.

The handset is effectively a two-in-one.

Fold it open, and it gives you a tablet-sized screen to work with. Fold it down, and it’s the size of a smartphone, so it’ll fit in your pocket.

Samsung has shown off the device before at its Developer Conference in November. But it didn’t disclose any details.

We’ll bring you more leaks as we get them. And make sure you tune in for the launch event on 20th February.

Source:

XDA Developers

Read next

Joe Svetlik

04 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy fold, samsung, smartphones

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top