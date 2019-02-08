 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro spotted in new leak

08 February 2019 Last updated: 11 February 2019
Latest Huawei devices are not expected to launch until late March.
huawei-p30-leak

Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro have been revealed in all their glory, despite the fact that they’re not due to launch until late March.

The as-yet-unannounced smartphones were unveiled by case-maker Spigen, which has shown both handsets placed inside its dedicated cases.

The P30 Pro leads the line, with a vertical quad-camera setup, dual LED flash and 'teardrop' notch design with space for a single lens selfie camera.

The standard Huawei P30 comes with a triple-lens camera, LED flash and the same teardrop design as its more capacious stablemate.

Huawei P30 leak with case

Exact screen sizes and internal specs have yet to be revealed, but more details will likely slip out in the weeks before launch.

It’s thought both phones will come with an in–screen fingerprint scanner, rivalling Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+.

The images from Spigen are dated 28th March, suggesting that rumours of a spring launch date are spot on.

Source

Phone Arena

Joe Minihane

08 February 2019 Last updated: 11 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: huawei

