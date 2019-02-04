iPhone price cut helps boost sales

Apple’s decision to slash the cost of its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR has helped it boost sales in recent weeks.

That’s the word from Chinese media, which says the decision to drop wholesale prices for networks in the country has seen a boom in iPhone sales since mid January.

Chinese online retailer Alibaba reportedly saw a jump of 76% since 13 January, with rival Suning seeing a rise of 83%.

The biggest sellers are said to be the iPhone XR and 2017’s iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company is looking to tweak pricing in international markets to better reflect global currency fluctuations.

Apple has yet to slash the price of its 2018 iPhones in the UK, but has started offering more generous take in prices in a bid to entice upgrading consumers.

Apple has blamed wider problems with the Chinese economy for falling iPhone sales, having issued its first profit warning since 2002 at the start of the year.

Source:

Feng