 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. iPhone price set to stay the same in 2019

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iPhone price set to stay the same in 2019

11 February 2019
No price hikes for new models this year, claims report.
iPhone 11 concept video January 19

Prices for the forthcoming, 2019-edition iPhones will be in line with 2018's models, rumours suggest, as Apple looks to entice upgrading consumers left cold by its most recent smartphones.

A source with knowledge of Apple’s plans claims that the tech giant will continue to offer three versions of the iPhone.

The cheapest, an updated take on the well reviewed iPhone XR, will start at £749, rising to £999 for the new version of the iPhone XS and £1,099 for the 2019 edition of the iPhone XS Max.

Apple has been forced to offer improved trade–in deals and cheaper contract prices for its current crop of iPhones after it issued a profit warning in January.

While economic slowdown in China has been blamed, some believe that Apple’s overly high pricing has put off consumers.

It will be hoping that those who boosted the life of older iPhones with a new battery in 2018 will be ready to upgrade later this year.

The same source for the price news also claims that this year’s iPhones will utilise USB–C rather than Lightning connectors, while retaining the notch design which has split opinion since the iPhone X.

Source

Droid Shout

Read next

Joe Minihane

11 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, iphone 11

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top