iPhone price set to stay the same in 2019

Prices for the forthcoming, 2019-edition iPhones will be in line with 2018's models, rumours suggest, as Apple looks to entice upgrading consumers left cold by its most recent smartphones.

A source with knowledge of Apple’s plans claims that the tech giant will continue to offer three versions of the iPhone.

The cheapest, an updated take on the well reviewed iPhone XR, will start at £749, rising to £999 for the new version of the iPhone XS and £1,099 for the 2019 edition of the iPhone XS Max.

Apple has been forced to offer improved trade–in deals and cheaper contract prices for its current crop of iPhones after it issued a profit warning in January.

While economic slowdown in China has been blamed, some believe that Apple’s overly high pricing has put off consumers.

It will be hoping that those who boosted the life of older iPhones with a new battery in 2018 will be ready to upgrade later this year.

The same source for the price news also claims that this year’s iPhones will utilise USB–C rather than Lightning connectors, while retaining the notch design which has split opinion since the iPhone X.

Source

Droid Shout