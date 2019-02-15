 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. iPhone SE makes another return

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iPhone SE makes another return

15 February 2019 Last updated: 10 December 2019
Apple once again puts old handset up for sale.
iPhone SE hero

Apple has once again started offering its iPhone SE at a marked down price, amid continued concern that its smartphone range is struggling to do the business.

The tech giant is selling the 32GB iPhone SE for just $250 in the United States, via the clearance section of its online store. That works out at about £190.

At the time of writing, the handset is not available to buy through Apple in the UK. However, you can still pick it up on pay monthly contracts.

This is the third time since the start of 2019 that Apple has resurrected the iPhone SE.

The phone was discontinued in September 2018, when Apple looked to push consumers to its ‘affordable’ iPhone XR, which starts at £749 SIM free.

However, with CEO Tim Cook issuing a profit warning at the start of January, Apple has seemingly decided that there’s still merit in selling the 2016 iPhone.

The 4–inch screen and small footprint have helped make the iPhone SE one of Apple’s most enduring smartphones, with support for the latest versions of iOS keeping it ticking for longer.

Apple is expected to freeze iPhone prices in 2019.

It has already slashed the cost of its latest iPhones in China, with consumers apparently responding to lower prices.

Source:

Apple

Read next

Joe Minihane

15 February 2019 Last updated: 10 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top