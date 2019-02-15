iPhone SE makes another return

Apple has once again started offering its iPhone SE at a marked down price, amid continued concern that its smartphone range is struggling to do the business.

The tech giant is selling the 32GB iPhone SE for just $250 in the United States, via the clearance section of its online store. That works out at about £190.

At the time of writing, the handset is not available to buy through Apple in the UK. However, you can still pick it up on pay monthly contracts.

This is the third time since the start of 2019 that Apple has resurrected the iPhone SE.

The phone was discontinued in September 2018, when Apple looked to push consumers to its ‘affordable’ iPhone XR, which starts at £749 SIM free.

However, with CEO Tim Cook issuing a profit warning at the start of January, Apple has seemingly decided that there’s still merit in selling the 2016 iPhone.

The 4–inch screen and small footprint have helped make the iPhone SE one of Apple’s most enduring smartphones, with support for the latest versions of iOS keeping it ticking for longer.

Apple is expected to freeze iPhone prices in 2019.

It has already slashed the cost of its latest iPhones in China, with consumers apparently responding to lower prices.

Source:

Apple