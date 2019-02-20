 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  6. Is the OnePlus 7 home to a slide-out selfie camera?

20 February 2019
New leak suggests next–gen OnePlus could have bold new look.
oneplus-7-slider-leak

OnePlus’s next–generation smartphone could come with a bold new feature that mainstream mobile makers have yet to bring to their devices.

A freshly leaked image suggests that the OnePlus 7 will come with a slide out selfie camera. This means that there is no need for a notch design, because the camera sits in its own special housing that can be pushed up and out whenever the need arises to take a selfie or make a video call.

Slider phones were all the the rage before the original iPhone heralded a complete shift towards standard rectangular handsets. However, in recent months there’s been a marked shift back to old–school designs.

Motorola is said to be preparing a new Razr flip phone, with Huawei and Samsung priming folding screen smartphones.

If the OnePlus 7 is in fact a selfie slider, it won’t be the first. Oppo and Vivo, Chinese manufacturers owned by the same parent company as OnePlus, have already launched local versions of such devices.

The leak comes from an unknown tipster, meaning its veracity has been called into question.

There are also queries about the leaked phone’s configuration, with volume keys placed on the bottom left hand side of the handset.

oneplus-7-slash-leaks

The OnePlus 7 has been the subject of previous leaks, which also point towards it being a slider with no notch.

Images appeared last month showing off two concept phones with a similar look to the more recently revealed model.

Furthermore, a new concept video has shown off just what else the OnePlus 7 could offer, including a triple lens camera and plans for more than 10GB of RAM.

However, the OnePlus 7 is not expected to feature 5G, with the Chinese company said to be plotting a standalone, premium 5G phone for release at some point in early summer.

OnePlus is purported to be showing off the OnePlus 7 behind closed doors at this month's Mobile World Congress. The Barcelona event starts in earnest on 25th February.

Source:

BGR

Joe Minihane

20 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: oneplus, android

