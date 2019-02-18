 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Is this the revamped Motorola Razr?

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Is this the revamped Motorola Razr?

18 February 2019 Last updated: 11 February 2020
Fresh photos and video emerge of the iconic Razr rebooted.

Motorola’s iconic Razr flip phone is rumoured to be making a comeback, and now we have more idea of what the rebooted Razr will look like.

That’s thanks to a batch of fresh images and a video speculating what the Razr 2019 could entail.

motorola-razr-render

Assuming the images are on the right track the new take on the Razr would retain the original's flip phone shape, which would be highly unusual in today’s landscape of lookalike black glass slabs.

But unlike the original, the 2019 Razr wouldn’t have a physical keypad for tapping out texts (using T9 predictive text, no less).

Instead, it would have a foldable screen, the likes of which have been touted by Samsung and Xiaomi of late.

This would enable the phone to fold in half like a traditional clamshell handset while still offering the full touchscreen capability of a modern smartphone.

motorola-razr-render-5

There’s also an a second screen on the outside of the phone, to be used when the handset itself is folded in half. This could be used for caller ID and controlling music, as well as showing notifications like text messages and emails.

That way, you could decide whether it’s worth opening the phone to reply.

While it might seem pie in the sky, this render is based on real evidence. It takes as its inspiration Motorola’s patent for a folding phone, which emerged recently.

Motorola is expected to launch the phone at Mobile World Congress next week. However, this video is a little optimistic – we would be surprised if Motorola managed to cram in this many innovations.

Rumour has it the phone will cost over £1,000 and be exclusive to the Verizon network in the US. It’s also thought to be limited to 200,000 units.

The original Razr launched in 2004. It became a style icon, thanks to its impossibly slim proportions, and went on to help make mobile phones mainstream.

In four years, it sold over 130 million units, making it the bestselling clamshell handset ever made.

Rebooted handsets are nothing new, but they certainly capture the public’s imagination.

In recent years, Nokia’s refreshed 3310 and 8110 received widespread media coverage, though both handsets were intended more as budget second phones or novelties than serious smartphone contenders.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see which Motorola intends for its new Razr.

Read next

Joe Svetlik

18 February 2019 Last updated: 11 February 2020
Category: News
Tagged: android, motorola, smartphones, folding phones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top