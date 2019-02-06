 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
LG to launch two high-end smartphones this month

06 February 2019 Last updated: 07 February 2019
One with 5G, one without.
LG G7 ThinQ hero image

LG is set to unveil two high-end smartphones at Mobile World Congress at the end of this month. The G8 has already been widely tipped, and that will be joined by the LG V50 ThinQ, according to reports.

Why two? The G8 won’t be 5G, but the V50 ThinQ will be. That way, LG can say it’s one of the first phone makers to launch a 5G handset.

Other than that, the two phones will be very similar, with both using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6-inch screens.

What other phones are coming your way at MWC 2019? We've rounded up everything to look out for.

But the V50 ThinQ will have a 4,000mAh battery. That’s a little bigger than the G8’s.

The V50 ThinQ will reportedly launch in Europe, North America and South Korea in March.

There’s no word on launch plans for the G8, but as the better-known of the two phones it’s sure to get a wider global release.

The G8 is reported to be the last in LG’s long-running G series. The South Korean firm is apparently considering an alternative range to take its place.

We’ll know more come LG’s press conference, which takes place on Sunday 24th February.

Source:

ET News

Joe Svetlik

06 February 2019 Last updated: 07 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, android, lg, smartphones

Latest news:

