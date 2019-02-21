 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. O2 to raise prices in April

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

O2 to raise prices in April

21 February 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Here’s how much extra you’ll pay.
O2 shutterstock

O2’s prices will rise in April. The price rise is in line with inflation, so customers will see their bills go up by 2.5 per cent.

The rise applies to all pay monthly customers, but not those on pay as you go. For O2 Refresh customers – which O2 says is the majority of its customers – the price increase will only apply to their airtime plan, which works out at about £18 on a £35 monthly bill.

So what is O2 Refresh? It splits your monthly bill into two parts – one that pays for your device, and the other (the airtime part) pays for your data, minutes and texts.

Once you’ve paid off your handset, you’ll pay less every month from thereon in.

And you can pay off the device earlier if you don’t mind paying more. You can also adjust your airtime package once a month depending on your usage.

O2 hero

O2 has started contacting customers to announce the price hike.

“Important news,” the message reads. “From April we’re adjusting your tariff in line with the 2.5 per cent RPI rate of inflation, as mentioned in your terms.”

The rise will add about 95p to a £38 monthly bill. So over a 24-month contract, you would pay just shy of £23 more than before the rise.

An O2 spokesperson said that its price rise was less than some other mobile networks.

“Our annual RPI adjustment this year is 2.5 per cent,” they said.

“Some other operators apply the RPI charge to the combined tariff with includes both the handset and airtime costs, while our O2 Refresh customers will only see the rate applied to their Airtime plan and not the Device plan.

“We’ll be contacting customers next week to let them know the change which will be reflected from their April bill.”

EE recently raised its prices by 2.7 per cent – slightly higher than O2’s. Three has announced it will hike its prices by 2.5 per cent in May. Vodafone is also expected to raise its prices by 2.5 per cent in May.

galaxy-s10-launch-5g-body

Mobile firms are allowed to raise prices for customers mid-contract in line with increases in line with the retail prices index (RPI).

This is because of a clause in their terms and conditions. Hence you won’t be able to cancel your contract because of it.

Still, if you’re unhappy about the rise, or can’t afford the extra, it’s always worth speaking to your network and seeing what they can do.

Alternatively, make a note of your contract end date and resolve to switch to a cheaper deal when your contract term ends.

Source:

Mirror

Read next

Joe Svetlik

21 February 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: o2, smartphones

You may also like

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

The best places to buy an iPhone 11 today.

features - 22 April 2021
CMA provisionally clears Virgin Media and O2 merger — what does this mean for customers?

CMA provisionally clears Virgin Media and O2 merger — what does this mean for customers?

Learn about the CMA's decision and how it could affect Virgin Media and O2 customers

news - 16 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top