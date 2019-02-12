OnePlus 5G prototype set to be revealed at MWC

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be bringing its 5G smartphone to Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona at the end of February.

The Chinese mobile-maker will have a prototype available to use at Qualcomm’s stand at MWC, with the chance to try out 5G gaming and see how the next–generation infrastructure works.

In a statement, it said: “OnePlus, at Qualcomm’s booth, invites all to connect and communicate with our community over a 5G network.

"Attendees will also be able to experience the capabilities of 5G gaming on a OnePlus 5G prototype.”

Earlier this month rumours swirled that OnePlus would show off its new handset behind closed doors in Barcelona.

What else is coming your way later this month? Here's all the smartphones landing at MWC.

The OnePlus 5G is expected to launch in the UK in May, the first of a string of phones that will utilise futuristic networks to offer fibre broadband–beating speeds.

The device is due to pack the latest Qualcomm chipset and modem, with a heftier price tag compared with the existing, more affordable OnePlus range.

It’s likely that the phone will only sell in limited numbers, with 5G not expected to be fully operational here in the UK until later in 2019.

Source

XDA