OnePlus set to tease 5G phone at MWC

OnePlus looks set to reveal its new 5G device at a behind–closed–doors event at Mobile World Congress.

The Chinese mobile-maker has already promised a 5G device for launch later this year, and is likely to reveal all to a select band of industry insiders at the Barcelona event, which kicks off on 25th February.

There’s also a chance it will show off its new OnePlus 7, a 4G device which is pegged for a summer release.

OnePlus’s 5G phone is expected to be significantly more expensive than its existing range, the first time it has offered a premium product in the same price range as the likes of Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s top–end Galaxy S handsets.

Details remain thin on the ground, although it’s likely OnePlus will offer improved camera specs and wireless charging capabilities to back up its ultra-fast connectivity.

5G networks are not due to go live in the UK until late 2019 at the earliest, with prices for access set to send contracts soaring.

