OnePlus set to tease 5G phone at MWC

06 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Mobile maker sends out invites to private event.
OnePlus 6T homescreen in hand hero size

OnePlus looks set to reveal its new 5G device at a behind–closed–doors event at Mobile World Congress.

The Chinese mobile-maker has already promised a 5G device for launch later this year, and is likely to reveal all to a select band of industry insiders at the Barcelona event, which kicks off on 25th February.

There’s also a chance it will show off its new OnePlus 7, a 4G device which is pegged for a summer release.

OnePlus’s 5G phone is expected to be significantly more expensive than its existing range, the first time it has offered a premium product in the same price range as the likes of Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s top–end Galaxy S handsets.

Details remain thin on the ground, although it’s likely OnePlus will offer improved camera specs and wireless charging capabilities to back up its ultra-fast connectivity.

5G networks are not due to go live in the UK until late 2019 at the earliest, with prices for access set to send contracts soaring.

Joe Minihane

Category: News
Tagged: 5g, oneplus

