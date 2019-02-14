 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 already available to pre-order from Samsung

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 already available to pre-order from Samsung

14 February 2019 Last updated: 06 November 2019
Plugging its new phone ahead of its launch.
galaxy-s10-invite

The Galaxy S10 isn’t even official yet, but you can already pre-order one direct from Samsung.

The tech giant has launched a website that lets users register their details in order to reserve the S10.

Admittedly, the site stops short of actually naming the S10. But its event on 20th February features a big ’10’ logo, which is pretty clear.

The US site offers customers up to $550 (£429) off the S10 when they trade in an eligible device.

Sadly, the UK site only lets customers sign up to be notified about the handset, so us Brits can’t reserve one just yet.

The US site reveals some more details about the phone. It will ship by 8th March, which is the on-sale date named in a number of leaks.

Samsung is expected to launch the S10, a cheaper version called the S10E, a bigger, pricier model called the S10 Plus, and a 5G version to boot.

We’ll bring you all the news come 20th February.

Source:

Samsung

Read next

Joe Svetlik

14 February 2019 Last updated: 06 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top