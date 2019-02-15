 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases spotted ahead of launch

15 February 2019 Last updated: 11 December 2019
Bright new covers for forthcoming handsets revealed.
galaxy-s10-led-case

Official cases for Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 have surfaced online, giving us some clues at to what to expect when the phone is unveiled at the Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20th February.

The covers, which come in white, green, yellow, orange, blue and black, appear to offer the same LED View functionality found in cases for older Galaxy S models.

That means users will be able to see notifications and widgets via the cover, without having to open it to see the phone’s screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10 LED case red

A video detailing the cases appears to suggest that the cases will not work with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare function, meaning those who want to charge up other phones or tablets using the Galaxy S10 will have to remove the cover first.

Samsung is reportedly set to launch a trio of new Galaxy S10 phones: a standard Galaxy S10; a larger Galaxy S10+; and a more affordable Galaxy S10e.

The former pair will come with an in–screen fingerprint scanner, with all three devices packing an Infinity O ‘hole punch’ screen, with space for a front facing camera.

The Galaxy S10 range is expected to go on sale on 8th March.

Source:

Droid Shout

Read next

Joe Minihane

