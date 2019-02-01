 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 'official' images leak

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 'official' images leak

01 February 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
This looks like the real deal.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ official leak

We’ve seen the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus before, but the images have been mock-ups or pre-production units straight off the assembly line. But not anymore. This is purported to be the finished article – the picture of the S10 Plus that will be doled out to journalists on launch day.

The image comes courtesy of 91mobiles.

It appears most of the rumours were on point. There’s the hole punch display we’ve heard so much about, housing two front-facing cameras – one standard, one wide-angle for group selfies.

The bezels are so slim they’re barely there. In fact, the handset is said to have the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone ever made.

That means more screen acreage for watching videos, playing games and perusing web pages.

There’s also no fingerprint sensor on the back, as with previous S range handsets. That squares with rumours that Samsung is prepping a fingerprint scanner built into the screen itself.

Of course, with more advanced selfie cameras, its facial recognition and unlocking tech should also be improved.

samsung-galaxy-s10+-official-leak-2

If we look at a zoomed-in version of the picture, we can see no fewer than three cameras on the back, arranged horizontally. These should be a telephoto lens, a wide-angle sensor and a standard lens. Which should give you super powerful imaging smarts.

Source:

91mobiles

Read next

Joe Svetlik

01 February 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top