Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 'official' images leak

We’ve seen the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus before, but the images have been mock-ups or pre-production units straight off the assembly line. But not anymore. This is purported to be the finished article – the picture of the S10 Plus that will be doled out to journalists on launch day.

The image comes courtesy of 91mobiles.

It appears most of the rumours were on point. There’s the hole punch display we’ve heard so much about, housing two front-facing cameras – one standard, one wide-angle for group selfies.

The bezels are so slim they’re barely there. In fact, the handset is said to have the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone ever made.

That means more screen acreage for watching videos, playing games and perusing web pages.

There’s also no fingerprint sensor on the back, as with previous S range handsets. That squares with rumours that Samsung is prepping a fingerprint scanner built into the screen itself.

Of course, with more advanced selfie cameras, its facial recognition and unlocking tech should also be improved.

If we look at a zoomed-in version of the picture, we can see no fewer than three cameras on the back, arranged horizontally. These should be a telephoto lens, a wide-angle sensor and a standard lens. Which should give you super powerful imaging smarts.

