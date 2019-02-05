Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature next–generation WiFi

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 range will support next–generation Wi–Fi, meaning faster internet connections.

The news comes after the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 E were all detailed in regulatory filings with the US’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

WiFi 6 tech will likely be supported by the very latest Qualcomm processors and will work best with compatible WiFi 6 routers.

These are not yet prevalent, but are being touted as ideal for those who have numerous internet–connected devices in the home.

Even without a WiFi 6 router, those who buy the Galaxy S10 will at least have a phone that will connect to the best WiFi for years to come.

Samsung is set to unveil its trio of new Galaxy S10 models at a special Unpacked event on 20th February in San Francisco.

Each model is set to come with improved camera smarts, while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will pack in–screen fingerprint scanners.

Samsung’s new Android Pie–based One UI will also be on board.

Source:

Droid Life