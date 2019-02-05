 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature next–generation WiFi

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature next–generation WiFi

05 February 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
WiFi 6 coming to imminent new Samsung smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ official leak

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 range will support next–generation Wi–Fi, meaning faster internet connections.

The news comes after the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 E were all detailed in regulatory filings with the US’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

WiFi 6 tech will likely be supported by the very latest Qualcomm processors and will work best with compatible WiFi 6 routers.

These are not yet prevalent, but are being touted as ideal for those who have numerous internet–connected devices in the home.

Even without a WiFi 6 router, those who buy the Galaxy S10 will at least have a phone that will connect to the best WiFi for years to come.

Samsung is set to unveil its trio of new Galaxy S10 models at a special Unpacked event on 20th February in San Francisco.

Each model is set to come with improved camera smarts, while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will pack in–screen fingerprint scanners.

Samsung’s new Android Pie–based One UI will also be on board.

Source:

Droid Life

Joe Minihane

05 February 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: galaxy s10, samsung

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

We try out the Samsung Galaxy 10 5G.

reviews - 04 June 2021
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

Choose between an XBox controller and a Samsung Fit2.

features - 16 April 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 buyer's guide

Check out our best deals.

guides - 12 April 2021
The best mobile innovations of 2019

The best mobile innovations of 2019

5G, folding phones, more audible phone calls and more.

news - 09 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top