See the LG G8 ThinQ from every angle

13 February 2019
Thanks to a new leak.
LG G8 ThinQ leak

This is our best look yet at the LG G8 ThinQ, the South Korean firm’s next high-end smartphone, ahead of its debut later this month.

The G8 ThinQ will have a 3D-capable front-facing camera that will let the user unlock it using facial recognition.

It’s due to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress later this month, but noted leaked Evan Blass has spilled these images all over Twitter early.

The G8 is said to have another couple of interesting features.

The screen will supposedly vibrate to produce sound, while it’s also rumoured to come with a case attachment that gives it a second screen (though no-one seems clear on how that will work).

LG won’t just launch the G8 in the coming weeks. It’s also rumoured to be readying the V50, which would be the next instalment in its flagship range.

The G series is said to be nearing retirement, but there’s no word on what LG would replace it with.

We’ll bring you all the news and leaks as we get them.

Source:

Evan Blass

Joe Svetlik

13 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, lg, smartphones

