 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Tesco Mobile promises gift cards for PAYG customers

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Tesco Mobile promises gift cards for PAYG customers

07 February 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Also reveals a host of new money–saving offers.
Tesco Mobile Xtras Unlockd

Tesco Mobile has revealed that it will give away gift cards to those who buy pay as you go credit on its network this month.

Anyone buying a £10, £15 or £20 Tesco Mobile Rocket Pack in February will get either Tesco or Restaurant Choice gift card worth the same amount.

Restaurant Choice cards can be used at the likes of Nando’s, Pizza Express and Jamie’s Italian.

There are also other enticing offers for pay monthly customers. Anyone upgrading their handset to selected Huawei or Samsung phones will receive a £50 gift card of their choice.

Pick up the Huawei P20 for £21.49 per month on a 36-month contract, and score 1GB of data, 5000 minutes, 5,000 texts and a £50 gift card.

Customers upgrading to an iPhone can snag receive double-data this month, too. The iPhone XR is available on a 36-month contract for £41.49 per month, complete with 20GB of data (normally 10GB).

The iPhone XS is available for £49.25 per month on a 36-month contract, with 20GB of data (normally 10GB).

SIM only customers can take advantage of a data boost, with £10 getting 4GB instead of 2GB data and 1,000 instead of 500 minutes. £20 now gets a massive 25GB data and 5,000 minutes.

Read next

Joe Minihane

07 February 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: tesco mobile

You may also like

Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
Tesco Mobile's Family Perks: 5 things you need to know

Tesco Mobile's Family Perks: 5 things you need to know

Perks include extra minutes, data, Clubcard points and money off your bill.

features - 13 April 2021
Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

Mid-contract price rises have cost mobile customers almost £1 billion since 2013

Expected to top £1.1 billion by the end of this year.

news - 11 November 2019
Tesco Mobile now lets you use Clubcard vouchers towards your phone bill

Tesco Mobile now lets you use Clubcard vouchers towards your phone bill

Latest innovation from supermarket network.

news - 11 November 2019
Get money off a new phone with Clubcard Vouchers on Tesco Mobile

Get money off a new phone with Clubcard Vouchers on Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile extends scheme which already allows for money off monthly bills.

news - 11 November 2019
Mid–contract price rises: What you need to know

Mid–contract price rises: What you need to know

Tesco Mobile claims consumers have been hit by £1 billion in extra fees since 2013.

features - 04 April 2019

Latest news:

back to top