Tesco Mobile promises gift cards for PAYG customers

Tesco Mobile has revealed that it will give away gift cards to those who buy pay as you go credit on its network this month.

Anyone buying a £10, £15 or £20 Tesco Mobile Rocket Pack in February will get either Tesco or Restaurant Choice gift card worth the same amount.

Restaurant Choice cards can be used at the likes of Nando’s, Pizza Express and Jamie’s Italian.

There are also other enticing offers for pay monthly customers. Anyone upgrading their handset to selected Huawei or Samsung phones will receive a £50 gift card of their choice.

Pick up the Huawei P20 for £21.49 per month on a 36-month contract, and score 1GB of data, 5000 minutes, 5,000 texts and a £50 gift card.

Customers upgrading to an iPhone can snag receive double-data this month, too. The iPhone XR is available on a 36-month contract for £41.49 per month, complete with 20GB of data (normally 10GB).

The iPhone XS is available for £49.25 per month on a 36-month contract, with 20GB of data (normally 10GB).

SIM only customers can take advantage of a data boost, with £10 getting 4GB instead of 2GB data and 1,000 instead of 500 minutes. £20 now gets a massive 25GB data and 5,000 minutes.