VOXI Drop gives customers exclusive freebies every month

VOXI has announced a new rewards programme that gives customers exclusive freebies and offers every month.

VOXI is Vodafone’s mobile network exclusively for those with heavy data users. It offers contract-free plans with unlimited social media use, plus unlimited calls and messages. And now there’s a free sweetener every month when the latest VOXI Drop lands.

The first lands today. It’s a free Time Out More card that gives you freebies, discounts, upgrades, queue jumps and more at select restaurants around the country. It usually costs £29.99 a month.

There are limited cards available, so you'd better claim yours quick if you don’t want to miss out.

As part of this month’s Drop, VOXI is also giving away 40 pairs of tickets to see grime artist Chip and other support acts at an exclusive event in Oval Space, London on 6th March. The performance is part of Voxi’s Hot Sauce Tour.

Interested? Log in to your VOXI account and tap the VOXI Drop button to see the latest freebies and offers.

Future offers will include food, fashion, music, entertainment and festivals.

VOXI offers SIM-only plans, or you can buy a smartphone using PayPal credit.

Payments are spread out over 30 months, but you can reduce the length of the term at any time by making additional payments.

You can also pay it off early if you come into a windfall, or you want to upgrade to the latest handset.

Its range of phones include the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

The iPhone XR can be yours for £29 a month, but you have to buy a plan on top of that. These start at £10 a month 6GB of data, unlimited social media use, free roaming in Europe and unlimited calls and texts.

It also comes with a free pair of BeatsX headphones worth £110. Not bad for £39 a month.