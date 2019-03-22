 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Apple shows off iPhone XS being charged using AirPower mat

22 March 2019
Image appeared on company’s Australian website following launch of new AirPods.
airpower and iphone xs

AirPower, Apple’s long–delayed wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, has appeared on the tech giant’s own website, with an image showing an iPhone XS being powered up by the as–yet–unreleased accessory.

It’s the first time Apple has made any official reference to AirPower in over six months, when it scrubbed all mention of the product in the wake of reports that it was causing products to overheat.

apple-airpower

The picture, since deleted by Apple, came after the launch of new AirPods earlier this week.

Apple’s updated wireless headphones come with a charging case that allows for wireless charging via AirPower and other charging mates based on the Qi standard.

Despite Apple’s decision to pull the image, it appears that AirPower is edging ever closer to release.

The past week has seen Apple update its iPad Mini and iPad Air range, alongside the launch of new AirPods and refreshed Macs.

airpods-hey-siri

It’s set to host a special event at 6pm UK time on 25th March, when it is expected it will reveal plans for a new video streaming platform to rival Netflix, as well as an Apple news Premium service.

While new hardware had not been expected at the gathering, Apple could finally showcase AirPower and give a clue as to its release date and final price.

While iPhones since 2017 have worked with Qi charging mats, AirPower has the ability to charge at twice the power of existing products.

That means owners of devices dating back to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will be able to quickly power up their smartphones, as well as AirPods and Apple Watches, in double quick time.

AirPower was first unveiled in September 2017, with Apple promising a release date in 2018.

For months it was believed the product would be discontinued completely.

Source:

9to5mac

Joe Minihane

22 March 2019
Category: News
Tagged: accessories and wearables, apple, iphone, iphone xs

