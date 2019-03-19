 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Apple unveils iPad mini 5

19 March 2019 Last updated: 02 April 2019
New 10.5–inch iPad also launched, but no sign of AirPower or new AirPods.
ipad mini 5

Apple has unveiled its fifth generation iPad mini, packing a slew of new features at the same price as its predecessor.

The iPad mini 5 comes with the same 7.9–inch display as before but according to Apple, it's 25% brighter. It also has the highest pixel density of any iPad, a colossal three million in all.

ipad-mini-5-basketball

It’s what’s beneath the display, though, that really sets it apart. The iPad mini 5 runs with the A12 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Apple says this means graphics are now nine times faster compared with the iPad mini 4, with overall performance three times quicker.

iOS 13 set for 3rd June launch, as Apple confirms WWDC dates

Elsewhere, there’s a main eight-megapixel camera that allows for HD video, while the iPad mini 5 becomes the first of Apple’s smaller tablets to offer Apple Pencil support. Rumours have persisted that future iPhones could also work with the smart stylus.

As with previous models, it features Touch ID security. Face ID unlocking is not on board, with that top–end feature limited to the iPad Pro and latest iPhones.

The iPad mini 5 costs from £399, the same as before, and is available in silver, space grey and gold. There are 64GB and 256GB models.

ipad-air-2019

Apple has also pulled the wrappers off of a new 10.5–inch iPad Air. It too comes with an A12 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support and is available in the same colours. Prices start at £479 for a 64GB model, rising to £629 for 256GB. There are also versions with 4G as well as WiFi support.

Despite launching new iPads, Apple has not, as expected, revealed updated AirPods or chosen to release the long awaited AirPower wireless charging mat.

With of those products could either make an appearance at Apple’s 25th March event at its California campus or, more likely, be unveiled during its Worldwide Developer Conference, which kicks off on 3rd June in San Jose.

Joe Minihane

19 March 2019 Last updated: 02 April 2019
Category: News
Tagged: accessories and wearables, apple, ipad

