Apple Watch ECG app comes to UK

Apple has launched its ECG app for Apple Watch in the UK, six months after it was first made available in the United States.

Part of the new watchOS 5.3 update, the ECG app has the ability to detect abnormal heart rhythms, with Apple claiming that it can detect serious heart issues in a matter of seconds.

The app, which only works on the newest Apple Watch series 4, is easy to use. Owners simply need to open it, start an ECG test and then leave their finger on the watch’s Digital Crown for 30 seconds.

A reading is then shown on screen. If there are any issues, the app will show that an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, has been detected and that its advisable to seek medical attention. The watch’s readings can also be shared with a doctor.

Anecdotal reports have emerged since the ECG app’s launch claiming that it has helped to save Apple Watch users’ lives. Its inclusion further bolsters the smartwatch’s health credentials, an area which Apple has been keen to play up since the original model’s launch.

As well as the ECG app, watchOS 5.2 comes with support for Apple’s new AirPods. The wireless headphones, which were released last week, can now be paired up with any Apple Watch for easy listening on–the–go.

The launch of the updated watchOS comes at a time when Apple appears to be shifting focus away from its main iPhone business towards services and software.

Earlier this week it revealed plans for its new Apple TV+ streaming service, which will launch with exclusive original content this autumn. Its new Apple TV app, available cross smart TVs, iPhones and iPads, also offers ready access to major channels without the need for an all–encompassing package.